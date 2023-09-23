Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Irishman lauded the Blues defender’s ‘outstanding’ character and professionalism – despite the disappointment of losing his captain and star defender over the summer.

The 25-year-old called time on his two-and-a-half-year stay at the Imps at the end of last season, walking away on a free transfer after 131 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was widely anticipated that the highly-rated 25-year-old would end up in the Championship as he looked to fulfil ambitions of playing at a higher level.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s no hard feelings from Kennedy, however, as he prepares to come up against the player for the first time since his Sincil Bank departure.

It’s completely the opposite, in fact, as the former Liverpool and Millwall winger sang Poole’s praises ahead of today’s League One encounter at PO4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Lincoln’s inhouse media team about the centre-back, Kennedy said: ‘A great, great, great guy. Really impressive.

Regan Poole has been a key player for Pompey this season following his summer move from Lincoln

‘I don’t wish bad luck on anybody, I’m just not like that, and if Regan is outstanding on Saturday then good luck to him. If he has a bad game, that’s not my problem.

‘A real stand-up guy, outstanding person, player, professional, character and, you know, the one thing I liked about Regan was when he was two or three games away from looking for that move away for multiple reasons, you know he really continually put his body on the line. He was just an outstanding captain for us.

‘When I got to know Regan, I didn’t expect anything less from him but you couldn’t help but think in the background if he does take his foot off the gas because he may not want to get injured, he may not want to jeopardise that potential move. But he really, really just put his body on the line and celebrated with the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There was a great clip towards the end of the season where someone got a block in really high up the pitch and Regan’s high-fiving (team-mates) beside him. The season was pretty much finished and it just said a lot about him.

‘Also for those who haven’t seen him, he’s been outstanding for Pompey this year. It will be really nice to see him on the day but we’re going to try our best to make it as impossible as we can for him.’

Lincoln’s loss has been Pompey’s gain, with Poole already proving a smart bit of business from the Blues’ recruitment team.

He’s played every minute of every league game so far this season as Pompey sit proudly at the top of the division with the second meanest defence in the division.