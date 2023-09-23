Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy's classy Regan Poole speech as Portsmouth defender prepares for Imps reunion at Fratton Park
The Irishman lauded the Blues defender’s ‘outstanding’ character and professionalism – despite the disappointment of losing his captain and star defender over the summer.
The 25-year-old called time on his two-and-a-half-year stay at the Imps at the end of last season, walking away on a free transfer after 131 appearances.
It was widely anticipated that the highly-rated 25-year-old would end up in the Championship as he looked to fulfil ambitions of playing at a higher level.
It, therefore, caused a bit of bitterness among Lincoln fans when Poole ended up at Pompey instead, signing a two-year deal.
There’s no hard feelings from Kennedy, however, as he prepares to come up against the player for the first time since his Sincil Bank departure.
It’s completely the opposite, in fact, as the former Liverpool and Millwall winger sang Poole’s praises ahead of today’s League One encounter at PO4.
Speaking to Lincoln’s inhouse media team about the centre-back, Kennedy said: ‘A great, great, great guy. Really impressive.
‘I don’t wish bad luck on anybody, I’m just not like that, and if Regan is outstanding on Saturday then good luck to him. If he has a bad game, that’s not my problem.
‘A real stand-up guy, outstanding person, player, professional, character and, you know, the one thing I liked about Regan was when he was two or three games away from looking for that move away for multiple reasons, you know he really continually put his body on the line. He was just an outstanding captain for us.
‘When I got to know Regan, I didn’t expect anything less from him but you couldn’t help but think in the background if he does take his foot off the gas because he may not want to get injured, he may not want to jeopardise that potential move. But he really, really just put his body on the line and celebrated with the lads.
‘There was a great clip towards the end of the season where someone got a block in really high up the pitch and Regan’s high-fiving (team-mates) beside him. The season was pretty much finished and it just said a lot about him.
‘Also for those who haven’t seen him, he’s been outstanding for Pompey this year. It will be really nice to see him on the day but we’re going to try our best to make it as impossible as we can for him.’
Lincoln’s loss has been Pompey’s gain, with Poole already proving a smart bit of business from the Blues’ recruitment team.
He’s played every minute of every league game so far this season as Pompey sit proudly at the top of the division with the second meanest defence in the division.
Poole’s ability has also made him a huge favourite among the Fratton faithful and his PO4 team-mates.