On Monday night the Blues secured the signing of centre-back Regan Poole on a free, with the 25-year-old signing a two-year deal following his decision to leave Lincoln upon the expiry of his contract.

The former Manchester United youngster represents Pompey’s 10th signing of the summer and he will add extra competition in a central defensive area that already boosts Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler and fellow new-boy Conor Shaughnessy.

Poole’s arrival means the Fratton Park outfit are unlikely to continue their interest in former loanee Di’Shon Bernard, who is available on a free transfer following his Manchester United departure and remains on international duty with Jamaica following their progress to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

That was a deal Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes were keen on securing as they continue to stamp their authority on the Blues first team.

However, knowing that there was other quality centre-backs out there, the Blues duo have wasted no time pursuing alternatives.

And Mousinho is delighted with his latest addition, believing Poole – who was expected to join Championship Sheffield Wednesday this summer before Darren Moore left – has the all-round game and experience to really make a difference to am expected promotion push this season.

Welcoming the former Newport and MK Dons defender to Fratton Park, the head coach highlighted some of the qualities his latest signing will bring to his squad.

Centre-back Regan Poole has signed a two-year deal at Pompey Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

He said: ‘Regan brings a lot of league experience, having played at a consistently high level for Lincoln over the past few years.

‘That included taking them all the way to the play-off final, while he has also worn the captain’s armband.

‘He’s a versatile defender and is very good on the ball, while being aggressive off it and has excellent qualities.

‘In terms of the all-round package of playing and leadership, we’re getting someone who’s very exciting.

‘We probably won’t see him play in the friendlies this week, but he’ll come in and train with us straight away.

‘We were thrilled to take nine new players away with us to Spain last week and it’s important that we get these signings in as soon as possible to get them used to the way we want to do things.’

According to Lincoln director of football Jez George, the Imps did all they could to keep Poole at the Sincil Bank.

Speaking at the end of last season, he said: ‘We have done everything possible to keep Regan at the club but he wants to explore options at a higher level and we fully respect that.

‘Regan has been brilliant for Lincoln City, captaining the team on many occasions, and is held in high esteem by everyone.

‘We sincerely wish Regan all the best in the next chapter of his career, thank him for everything and hope that he gets the opportunity he deserves at a higher level of the football pyramid.’