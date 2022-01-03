Lincoln, Cheltenham, Colchester and Carlisle - The possible loan destinations for Portsmouth's Alex Bass
In need of first-team matches to aid his development, Pompey will allow Alex Bass to depart on loan during the January transfer window.
The 23-year-old has found opportunities limited this term, due to the outstanding performances of loanee Gavin Bazunu.
As a result, Danny Cowley is willing to let his second choice 'keeper seal a temporary departure from the club this winter.
Bass is no stranger to a loan transfer during his time on the south coast after previous spells at Salisbury, Torquay and Southend.
But where could the promising shot-stopper viably end up this month?
Lincoln City have endured an underwhelming campaign so far, with the Imps languishing perilously close to the relegation zone.
Michael Appleton’s side have conceded 31 goals in the league this season – and could be in the market for a new goalkeeper to prevent their poor defensive streak continuing.
Another club who could be looking to sign a new man between the sticks due to a leaky backline is Cheltenham.
After gaining promotion to the third tier last term, Michael Duff’s side have performed remarkably and sit well-clear of the relegation zone.
However, the Robins have conceded the joint-second most goals in the league this season with 43.
If a move within League One doesn’t materialise, then Pompey may look to send Bass down a division.
Due to an injury to goalkeeper Shamal George, Colchester could be interested in a short-term deal to replace him.
The former Liverpool academy graduate is suffering with a bruised rib, and missed the U’s 3-1 defeat to Crawley Town on New Year’s Day.
Hayden Mullins’ side are in the midst of a relegation battle and could be boosted by Bass’ presence.
Colchester’s relegation rivals, Carlisle, may also be seeking a new goalkeeper this month due to their own injury problems.
The Cumbrians are without Magnus Norman, who is sidelined with a fractured ankle.
But Keith Millen may be buoyed by the performance of deputy Mark Howard, who maintained a clean sheet in the club’s 1-0 victory over Scunthorpe yesterday.
There’s still a strong possibility Bass remains at Fratton Park by February 1, with Cowley ruling out a move to the National League for the 23-year-old.
Football League clubs may prioritise other positions to help achieve their specific goals by the season’s end.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 14p a day.