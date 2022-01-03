The 23-year-old has found opportunities limited this term, due to the outstanding performances of loanee Gavin Bazunu.

Bass is no stranger to a loan transfer during his time on the south coast after previous spells at Salisbury, Torquay and Southend.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But where could the promising shot-stopper viably end up this month?

Lincoln City have endured an underwhelming campaign so far, with the Imps languishing perilously close to the relegation zone.

Michael Appleton’s side have conceded 31 goals in the league this season – and could be in the market for a new goalkeeper to prevent their poor defensive streak continuing.

Another club who could be looking to sign a new man between the sticks due to a leaky backline is Cheltenham.

Pompey are seeking a loan destination for Alex Bass this winter, Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

After gaining promotion to the third tier last term, Michael Duff’s side have performed remarkably and sit well-clear of the relegation zone.

However, the Robins have conceded the joint-second most goals in the league this season with 43.

If a move within League One doesn’t materialise, then Pompey may look to send Bass down a division.

Due to an injury to goalkeeper Shamal George, Colchester could be interested in a short-term deal to replace him.

The former Liverpool academy graduate is suffering with a bruised rib, and missed the U’s 3-1 defeat to Crawley Town on New Year’s Day.

Hayden Mullins’ side are in the midst of a relegation battle and could be boosted by Bass’ presence.

Colchester’s relegation rivals, Carlisle, may also be seeking a new goalkeeper this month due to their own injury problems.

The Cumbrians are without Magnus Norman, who is sidelined with a fractured ankle.

But Keith Millen may be buoyed by the performance of deputy Mark Howard, who maintained a clean sheet in the club’s 1-0 victory over Scunthorpe yesterday.

Football League clubs may prioritise other positions to help achieve their specific goals by the season’s end.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron