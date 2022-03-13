The Imps boss had to once again field rookie stopper Josh Wright in their 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

That’s after on-loan West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths – someone the Blues looked at in the summer – suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the recent win over Sheffield Wednesday.

And with fellow back-up option Sam Long unable to return from his loan spell at Drogheda United, Lincoln travelled to Plough Lane without a keeper on the bench.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That could see Appleton’s dipping into the emergency loan market for a solution – with former Blues stopper Jake Eastwood reportedly someone on their radar.

The Sheffield United man answered Pompey’s SOS for a goalkeeper in September after Alex Bass tested positive for coronavirus at at time when Gavin Bazunu was away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

The 25-year-old was drafted in at short notice to feature in the Blues’ Papa John’s Trophy trip to AFC Wimbledon.

And although he provided Danny Cowley’s side with some much-needed experience between the sticks, he conceded five as the visitors got their EFL Trophy campaign off to a losing start.

Jake Eastwood made one appearance for Pompey this season during an emergency loan move from Sheffield United

None of the goals were the former Scunthorpe man’s fault, however, allowing him to leave Fratton Park with his reputation in place when his seven-day loan expired.

That outing has proven to be Eastwood’s only senior outing this season as he remains behind Wes Foderingham and Adam Davies in the Bramall Lane pecking order

Yet, that could change if Appleton firms up his reported interest – and could see him reunited with Pompey on April 15 when Lincoln travel to Fratton Park in League One.

Confirming his desire to sign a keeper, the Imps boss told Lincolnshire Live: ‘We don’t want to not have a keeper on the bench, so we want to do that as quickly as we can.

‘It’s not as easy as saying it. If we’re going to bring someone in – and I mean this with the utmost respect – he has to be better than Jordan.’