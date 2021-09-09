Sheffield United keeper Jake Eastwood sends Portsmouth message of thanks after his debut against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy
Jake Eastwood has taken to Twitter to thank Pompey fans for their support following his emergency seven-day loan spell at the club.
Due to Gavin Bazunu’s international commitments coinciding with Alex Bass’s positive coronavirus test result, the Blues were without a senior goalkeeper for the trip to AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy.
As a result, Eastwood was fast-tracked into the side on an emergency loan to field the net at Plough Lane, and performed valiantly despite conceding five times.
In truth, he wasn’t at fault for any of the Dons’ goals and made a string of impressive saves throughout.
Eastwood said on Twitter: ‘Enjoyed last night (Tuesday) even though it was a crazy game! Thank you and good luck everyone @Pompey’
It is unlikely that Eastwood will represent the club again following Bazunu’s return from international duty and Bass’ recovery.
Pompey were quick to reply online, too, and said: ‘Thank you for stepping in, Jake!’