Due to Gavin Bazunu’s international commitments coinciding with Alex Bass’s positive coronavirus test result, the Blues were without a senior goalkeeper for the trip to AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy.

As a result, Eastwood was fast-tracked into the side on an emergency loan to field the net at Plough Lane, and performed valiantly despite conceding five times.

In truth, he wasn’t at fault for any of the Dons’ goals and made a string of impressive saves throughout.

Eastwood said on Twitter: ‘Enjoyed last night (Tuesday) even though it was a crazy game! Thank you and good luck everyone @Pompey’

It is unlikely that Eastwood will represent the club again following Bazunu’s return from international duty and Bass’ recovery.

Pompey were quick to reply online, too, and said: ‘Thank you for stepping in, Jake!’