Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon ‘is set to join’ Pompey.

That’s according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, who claims the Blues have agreed a deal to bring the forward to Fratton Park on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old, who can play out wide or through the middle, is back at Anfield after being recalled early from his loan at Norwich City.

A £1m buy from Derby in 2021, Gordon featured just 10 times for Norwich over the first half of the season and headed back to the Premier League leaders in January in order for them to arrange another temporary stint away.

With just over 24 hours of the transfer window remaining, it looks like Pompey are set to offer the England Under-20 interantional the chance to kick-start his season on the south coast, while providing the Blues with additional competition in the attacking third of the pitch.

Breaking the news on X, respected Liverpool-based journalist Pearce said: ‘Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon set to join Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season. Was recalled from Norwich City last month. Chance for him to get regular game time in the Championship.’

The News revealed last week that Gordon was on Pompey’s radar as they looked for two new additions to enhance their forward options.

Adil Aouchiche was another on their wanted list, with the Blues sealing a loan deal for the Sunderland winger on Friday.

If Gordon arrives, it will take the number of loan players at Fratton Park to six, with Freddie Potts, Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Mark O’Mahony and Aouchiche already registered with the club. Only five loanees can be named in a match-day squad.

Gordon has featured six times for the first team at Liverpool. He’ll be the second Reds youngster to head south, after Pompey signed Harvey Blair on a permanent basis from Arne Slot’s side in the summer.