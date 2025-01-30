Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are weighing up a bid for Sunderland’s Adil Aouchiche as they make their attacking transfer window moves.

And Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon is another player who the Pompey football operation have looked at, as they round off what is set to be some crucial transfer activity.

Sunderland's Adil Aouchiche in action against Pompey this month.

The News understands Gordon is on the list of potential options being looked at in January, but other targets are being viewed as more suitable than the 20-year-old.

Aouchiche certainly represents a viable loan option for Pompey, however, and looks set to be allowed to leave the Stadium of Light to pick up game time.

The 22-year-old found minutes extremely hard to come by early on in the season, picking up just one substitute appearance in the league before the end of November.

Gordon has spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Norwich, picking up 10 appearances, with nine of those arriving as substitute.

The former Derby talent was recalled by the Premier League outfit earlier this month, however, and is now expected to find a new home to gain development exposure over the second half of the season,

Pompey are now focussing their transfer attentions on forward areas ahead of Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Liverpool's Kaide Gordon is being monitored by Pompey.

A winger is being sought along with a deep-lying attacking option to give some much-needed depth in forward areas.