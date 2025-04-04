Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Marko Futacs has revealed he walked out early on a Blackpool loan spell after living in the town ‘killed’ him.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet the sunny south coast is highly recommended by the Hungarian after spending the 2011-12 season with Pompey and staying in a Lipstick Tower apartment in Gunwharf Quays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Futacs insists he didn’t even see out his scheduled stay, having quit following a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, when he was an unused substitute.

Yet it was the town - rather than his football experiences - which drove him out of the popular seaside resort.

Futacs told The News: ‘Blackpool killed me. For me it was like winter time, it was very cold, it was raining 24 hours a day. I was there for one month, it was not good.

‘When I played at the seaside at places like Pompey and Split (Croatia), I felt much better. You know the sun is shining, you can swim or drink coffee, it’s relaxing. Blackpool was miserable, always dark, always bad weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘One day after a game I just left, I didn’t talk to anyone, not the coach, anyone. I just went back to Leicester and the next Monday Leicester asked me what I was doing with them, I should still have been at Blackpool.

Marko Futacs featured 30 times for Pompey, scoring five times, before joining Leicester City in July 2012. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images | Getty Images

‘I told them “I’m back, I don't care. Just don’t put me in Blackpool again, please”. They wanted to keep me longer, but I said no.

‘While there, I stayed inside the hotel inside the stadium. That is where I lived - in the ground. That also wasn’t much fun.

‘There was a big fun park, which was the only positive thing there. I went there once, on the roller-coaster and other rides. That was my happiest day of my month in Blackpool.

‘Blackpool really killed me.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Portsmouth is amazing’

However, by March 2012, opportunities had been restricted to 12 matches, so Futacs agreed to a loan switch with the Tangerines.

He subsequently totalled 67 minutes from five matches while with Paul Ince’s men, before quitting early to return to the Foxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now aged 35 and retired from football, he added: ‘At Pompey, I rented an apartment in Portsmouth in the Lipstick Tower, it was amazing.

‘When I went to Leicester, David Nugent was there and he also told me he had an apartment in the Lipstick Towner and loved it there.

‘Better than living in a hotel at Blackpool’s stadium in the winter with it always raining.’

Your Next Pompey Story: Pompey boss' strong message to clubs eyeing prized asset