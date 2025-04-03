Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho is adamant he wouldn’t swap Josh Murphy for any other Championship winger.

And he has warned potential suitors that the talented former Cardiff man remains ‘extremely happy’ at Fratton Park.

The classy 30-year-old has scored seven times and claimed 10 assists during a dazzling maiden season since arriving from Oxford United.

That impressive contribution has helped drive the Blues towards potential Championship safety with seven matches remaining.

And Mousinho is relaxed over Murphy’s ongoing Pompey future should interested parties emerge during the summer.

He told The News: ‘I certainly think he’s right up there with Championship wingers, there are some very, very good wingers operating at this level.

‘If you offered me a swap deal for my choice of wingers in this league, I don’t think I would take any. That’s a big statement, but that’s how highly we rate Murph at this football club and how highly I rate Murph, he has been excellent for us this season.

‘I’m not really concerned if there’s interest in him, if it happens, it happens. We will deal with that if - and when - it comes. The only focus I have at the moment is the next seven games.

‘I know for a fact that, barring any injury and hopefully keeping him fit, we’ve got Murph for the next seven games.

‘There are absolutely no rumours, murmurs anything from Murph, anything from anybody else about anything otherwise.

‘If it pops up in the summer, it’s a lovely compliment to the work Murph is doing and, if that happens, we’ll deal with it. But, as far as I’m concerned, we have those next seven games to deal with and Murph is extremely happy.

‘Contractually it’s no problem, no issues whatsoever as far as I’m concerned. He is thriving here as well, that's a really important point for him. Hopefully we give him everything he needs to perform at this level.

‘I think he’s playing the best football of his career - and we want to keep pushing him.’

Long-term Contract

Murphy has made 35 appearances during his maiden Pompey season after arriving on a free transfer in June.

Some eyebrows were raised when the then 29-year-old was handed a three-year deal with a 12-month option by the Blues following his Oxford United departure.

But the decision has proven to be particularly prudent considering the season the former Cardiff man has gone on to enjoy at Fratton Park.

Mousinho added: ‘There’s a huge amount of pressure he puts on his own shoulders to make sure he continues to stay in form during the latter stages of his career. He is 30 now, but I still think there’s plenty more left in the tank.

‘That’s of massive benefit to us. He hasn’t got a huge amount of miles on the clock and he still has a few more years left, performing at the level he’s performing at the moment.

‘He needs to keep kicking on and to keep improving himself.’

