Longest serving 2024/25 Championship managers including Portsmouth, Luton Town, QPR and Coventry City bosses

Published 15th Jun 2024

Pompey are gearing up for life in the Championship after winning the League One title

The transfer window is now open for business so Pompey and the rest of their Championship rivals can start to complete some signings. John Mousinho's side have delved into the market to bring in defender Jordan Williams from Barnsley following the end of his deal at Oakwell. 

There have been some deals that have already been announced this summer as teams looked to get a head start as they prepare for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

Here is a look at the longest serving managers in the second tier right now and where Mousinho compares against his upcoming rivals next term...

1. Mark Robins, Coventry

Date joined: March 2017 | Getty Images

December 2021

2. Ryan Lowe, Preston

December 2021 | Getty Images

September 2022

3. Paul Warne, Derby

September 2022 | Getty Images

October 2022

4. Carlos Corberan, WBA

October 2022 | Getty Images

