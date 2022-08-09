Danny Cowley makes six changes from the side that drew 0-0 to Lincoln on the weekend.

New signing Owen Dale has been handed his debut at the Cardiff City Stadium after arriving on a season-long loan from Blackpool on Sunday.

The 22-year-old is also joined by Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett, who makes his first start for Pompey alongside Joe Pigott up front.

Tom Lowery has been given a place on the bench after he penned a three-year deal at Fratton Park last Friday.

The Fratton faithful have given their verdict on the Blues team news to face Championship side Cardiff in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@MarkRoser9: Looks exciting to be honest, proves how good our squad is now. Lets hope we attack and play with freedom.

@MikeTattooed: Would have given Raggett a rest, not worth risking that injury. Good apart from that I guess.

@MattPFC: I like that as a rotated team.

@al3xmacdonald_: Should be starting Oluwayemi and Jewitt-White.

@MattPennyPFC: Pretty strong team. Up the Blues!

@henryWsearle: Pack clearly going to be pivotal to anything this season, doesn’t seem necessary starting him tonight.

@MrKevinPrior2: I’m not confident over this…

@chrispfc7: Love that for a rotated team.

@tomc_1984: Happy with this.