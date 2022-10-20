It’s the exact same setback that ruled Reid out of the 2021-22 season following a successful trial at Fratton Park.

And with his latest injury set to keep him out of action for another lengthy period, the footballing world has been rallying round the forward offering its support.

That includes Reid’s Blues team-mates, with the likes of Marlon Pack, Joe Rafferty and Denver Hume all posting words of sympathy on his Instagram account.

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga, Ipswich’s former Pompey wideman Marcus Harness, QPR’s Elijah Dixon-Bonner, former Birmingham team-mate Josh Dacres-Cogley and West Ham’s Manny Longelo have also reached out.

But with Thompson also currently out with a serious injury, he’ll know exactly what the Blues talent is going through.

Indeed, after overcoming injury problems that have blighted his career to date, the Pompey midfielder unfortunately finds himself back in the treatment after he suffered a fractured leg in August’s 3-1 win against Bristol Rovers.

Jayden Reid in pre-season action for Pompey against Bristol City during the summer

No doubt both Thompson and Reid will spend plenty of time together in the coming weeks and months as they bid to get over their latest concerns.

Yet following Reid’s announcement on social media, his team-mate immediately reached out with a simple message.

Thompson poignantly wrote: ‘Toughest tests for the strongest soldiers brother’.

Josh Griffiths, Clark Robertson, Jay Mingi, Dane Scarlett, Kieron Freeman, Zak Swanson and Haji Mnoga were among a group of Blues team-mates who posted heart emojis in response to Reid’s news.