Luton Town v Portsmouth team news: 14 out and 7 doubts

The Blues make the trip to Kenilworth Road to face relegation rivals Luton, with three points potentially lifting John Mousinho’s men 12 points clear of the bottom three.
The Fratton faithful quickly snapped up their away allocation, with Pompey looking to extend their recent run to four consecutive Championship wins.
However, the Blues have an increasing injury list, with Thomas Waddingham the latest to be sidelined, while Rob Atkinson and Hayden Matthews’ fitness issues will be made clear after this afternoon’s game.
Luton are yet to win under new boss Matt Bloomfield and currently prop-up the Championship table. The Hatters lost 2-0 against rivals Watford last week and now find themselves five points adrift of safety.
Here are the outs and doubts ahead of today’s fixture.
