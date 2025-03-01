Luton Town v Portsmouth team news: 14 out and 7 doubts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 1st Mar 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey return to Championship action this afternoon.

The Blues make the trip to Kenilworth Road to face relegation rivals Luton, with three points potentially lifting John Mousinho’s men 12 points clear of the bottom three.

The Fratton faithful quickly snapped up their away allocation, with Pompey looking to extend their recent run to four consecutive Championship wins.

However, the Blues have an increasing injury list, with Thomas Waddingham the latest to be sidelined, while Rob Atkinson and Hayden Matthews’ fitness issues will be made clear after this afternoon’s game.

Luton are yet to win under new boss Matt Bloomfield and currently prop-up the Championship table. The Hatters lost 2-0 against rivals Watford last week and now find themselves five points adrift of safety.

Here are the outs and doubts ahead of today’s fixture.

Portsmouth beat QPR on Saturday.

Luton v Pompey outs and doubts

Portsmouth beat QPR on Saturday.

After suffering a hip injury, the Hatters have announced the defender has since faced a set-back in his comeback due to illness and has been away from the squad.

Reece Burke - out

After suffering a hip injury, the Hatters have announced the defender has since faced a set-back in his comeback due to illness and has been away from the squad.

The West Ham loanee has missed Pompey’s previous three league games due to a calf issue, with Mousinho last week revealing the midfielder will continued to be assessed.

Freddie Potts - doubt

The West Ham loanee has missed Pompey's previous three league games due to a calf issue, with Mousinho last week revealing the midfielder will continued to be assessed.

The 26-year-old is set for a six-week spell on the sidelines after picking up a calf injury against Watford last weekend.

Shandon Baptiste - out

The 26-year-old is set for a six-week spell on the sidelines after picking up a calf injury against Watford last weekend.

