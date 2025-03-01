Luton Town v Portsmouth team news: 14 out and 7 doubts

The Blues make the trip to Kenilworth Road to face relegation rivals Luton, with three points potentially lifting John Mousinho’s men 12 points clear of the bottom three.

The Fratton faithful quickly snapped up their away allocation, with Pompey looking to extend their recent run to four consecutive Championship wins.

However, the Blues have an increasing injury list, with Thomas Waddingham the latest to be sidelined, while Rob Atkinson and Hayden Matthews’ fitness issues will be made clear after this afternoon’s game.

Luton are yet to win under new boss Matt Bloomfield and currently prop-up the Championship table. The Hatters lost 2-0 against rivals Watford last week and now find themselves five points adrift of safety.

Here are the outs and doubts ahead of today’s fixture.

Luton v Pompey outs and doubts Portsmouth beat QPR on Saturday.

Reece Burke - out After suffering a hip injury, the Hatters have announced the defender has since faced a set-back in his comeback due to illness and has been away from the squad.

Freddie Potts - doubt The West Ham loanee has missed Pompey's previous three league games due to a calf issue, with Mousinho last week revealing the midfielder will continued to be assessed.