Pompey's Terry Devlin has signed a new long-term contract. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Andy Cullen insists it ‘made sense’ to hand fresh Pompey deals to Colby Bishop and Terry Devlin.

And the Blues remain open to securing the Fratton futures of other key performers in John Mousinho’s rejuvenated team.

As for Devlin, he still had another 18 months left to run - but Pompey elected to tie up the talented Irishman on a long-term contract.

The pair are now both tied to the club until the summer of 2028, reflecting their importance to Pompey’s ambition - and more new deals could follow.

Cullen told The News: ‘It’s about timings and moments being right for contracts.

‘We had an option on Colby, but it was the right time to begin those discussions. It made sense to both the player and the football club, providing that degree of certainty.

‘Terry has done really, really well. He has exceeded expectations and we have somebody who we believe will be really, really valuable to the football club going forward. He’s ahead of schedule and it made sense to make that one work.

‘You have to balance offering contracts in the season because you always have a number of players out of contract, so you need a good reason for making those changes, but we've done it.

‘We want to build here for the long-term. We see Terry and Colby as long-term prospects of the football club and it made sense to get that business done.

‘It will be really unfair for me to comment on other players at the club, any discussions obviously remain private and confidential between the player, football club and agent.

‘However, we will look at each individual situation going forward. We’re in a very fortunate position where we have a number of players whose contracts have options on, which gives everybody the flexibility.’

Pompey’s out-of-contract eight

In addition to Bishop and Devlin committing their futures, Connor Ogilvie and Conor Shaughnessy signed new deals last summer following the League One title success.

Those whose contracts are scheduled to expire this summer are Kusini Yengi, Regan Poole, Zak Swanson, Andre Dozzell, Cohen Bramall and Ben Killip.

In addition, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully are also up - and will definitely be departing Fratton Park.

Cullen added: ‘Football is a fluid, dynamic world, you are constantly adapting to different situations.

‘Ultimately, what we are here to do is try to create conditions for success and secure the long-term future of the football club. Hopefully that bit of business (Bishop and Devlin) hits all the marks in terms of those objectives.’