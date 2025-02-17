Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey hero Andre Dozzell shrugged off concerns over his Fratton Park future and insisted: Championship survival is my focus.

The midfielder broke his Blues scoring duck after opening the scoring in Saturday’s huge 2-0 success at Oxford United.

It capped another eye-catching performance from the former Ipswich man, who is flourishing with regular first-team football under John Mousinho and won over supporters after early season doubts.

As a consequence, the 25-year-old may not be at Fratton Park beyond this season should they retain their Championship status.

He told The News: ‘My contract situation doesn't really concern me, I’m just trying to do the best I can for the club.

‘‘The aim is to stay up, I just leave it to my agent and focus on the football, doing my best each week. Then maybe we’ll see.

‘Before I came here I had discussions with the Sheffield United manager, but chose to join Pompey and hopefully we can stay up.

‘You are always fighting for your career, no matter how many years you’ve got. You’re fighting to stay at a club, to get a new contract or to get a move, but I am just focused on Pompey staying up.

‘I feel I’m getting better, more comfortable, the gaffer trusts me, and I’m just trying to repay him.’

Andre Dozzell is out of contract this summer after signing a 12 month deal. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Dozzell has so far rattled up 29 appearances for the Blues, having established himself as a regular in Mousinho’s side.

The loan arrival of Isaac Hayden from Newcastle for the second half of the campaign has ramped up midfield competition, with club skipper Marlon Pack also vying for a place.

However, he has responded impressively to the challenge, with another instrumental showing in Saturday’s Kassam Stadium victory, even aside from his 47th-minute opener.

It leaves Pompey seven points ahead of the Championship relegation zone, having played the same number of games as third from bottom Derby.

The Blues’ next fixture is at home to QPR next weekend - the club Dozzell represented 98 times during a three-year stay.

He added: ‘We’re very confident of staying in the Championship.

There's a lot of points to play for, so we've just got to stay humble and focus on our next game.'