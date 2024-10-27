Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘He would be perfect. Better than any of the recent recruits. Make the call’.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are just some of the comments Pompey fans have posted on social media as Joe Morrell closes in on his comeback from injury.

The now former Pompey midfielder remains a free agent, after the Blues declined an option to extend his Fratton Park stay into a fourth year during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A knee injury suffered in January that required surgery played a role in that decision. It subsequently saw the Blues recruit Andre Dozzell, Abdoulaye Kamara and Freddie Potts (on loan) during the transfer window as a new-look midfield was assembled for the club’s return to the Championship.

That return to the second tier has been fraught with difficulties, though, with Friday night’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday a sixth in the division already as John Mousinho’s side sit bottom of the Championship table.

The midfield has had a role to play in the problems currently being experienced by the Blues. Indeed, skipper Marlon Pack was dropped for the game against the Owls, allowing Dozzell and Potts to form a brand new midfield partnership as the Fratton Park outfit search for answers to their ongoing league woes.

However, as serious doubts remain over Pompey’s ability to compete in the Championship, sections of the Fratton faithful believe Morrell could still do a job for the Blues. In fact, many are of the opinion he would strengthen Pompey’s ability to go head-to-head with teams in the division and provide them with the battling qualities that have been missing from games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what Pompey supporters on both X and Facebook have been saying as Morrell – who featured 105 times for the club before his summer departure and remains at the Blues’ Hilsea training ground as he completes his rehab – closes in on a return to action.

Doug McEwen: If/when he is fit, he would be perfect in our midfield now. That fighting spirit is exactly what we need plus his constant movement, harrying and chasing because that is what is missing now.

@Ultragrumpy: Morrell is better than any of the recent recruits, the only people who can't see that is Rich Hughes and the money men!

Tom Haustead: It wouldn’t be the highest shock in the world if he ended up signing up again. Surely he wouldn’t be far off a starting place in this team?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@paul9lewis1: He was my player of the season until that injury, just bags of unseen work and harried and hassled so well. Gutted he's not still with us, understand it but a great shame.

@bobbeech: I’m not sure what the club want if a fit Joe Morrell can’t get into this team he may as well give up football.

James Alan: Personally I would be happier with Morrell playing instead of Dozzell, perhaps he could give the current lot a lesson in playing with passion.

@Nath2410_: Joe Morrell > Andre Dozzell. Make the call…..

@InitPfc: Absolutely, have to look into it surely.