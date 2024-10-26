Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans on social media are understandably dispirited as they offer their latest verdicts on the Blues.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watching their side surrender a half-time lead to Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park to then record their sixth defeat of the season has left many dismayed by what they’re currently seeing from John Mousinho’s men.

And there appears little belief that Pompey possess the tools to salvage the situation they currently find themselves in – bottom of the Championship table and already favourites for relegation back down to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything from the summer transfer window to the quality on the pitch, from Mousinho’s Championship know-how to the fragile nature of this current team has come under the microscope.

It’s not something the Fratton faithful want to be discussing 12 games into what was meant to be a dream return to the second tier of English football. However, that dream is quickly turning into a nightmare as the Blues struggle with the step-up.

Here’s a flavour of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter, as fans share their views on Pompey’s current plight.

@jwldopp: For those urging blind positivity for the sake of it, do you see the writing on the wall yet? I’ve been watching football for a long time, and I believe what my eyes and gut are telling me: we are 100% relegation-bound. Owners have to acknowledge they got summer business wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@jamster65777: Effort is there bar Stoke and Cardiff, but I'm afraid there just a massive lack of quality in the whole squad. We do have some players who can, play at this level. But far too many who try hard but just aren't good enough

@joerobbs: It’s unforgivable just how much worse this team is than last year.

Right now… Macey would be playing. Rafferty would be playing. Raggett could be playing. Robertson would be playing. Kamara would be playing. Morrell would be playing. Besides Potts, not one signing has done a thing.

@entretotoen: Staff without knowledge of the league, just trying to find out what works as the days go by. A complete fiasco. It wasn’t hard to understand we would struggle greatly this season. Summer window was poor. We are going right back down and we’ll probably stay in L1 another 5-8 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Ruffy_Roy: Effort yes, quality no. Recruitment this summer failed to bring in the quality we needed.

@lukeatiyah: Played better than Tuesday and still lost. Worrying. It’s becoming increasingly clear with each passing game we did not recruit well this summer. Start preparing for next season?

@ALittlecopse: Final ball awful. Control around the opposition box awful. Team aren’t quick enough in closing players down. Don’t see us getting anything out of the next two games. Why lob the ball up to Mahoney, he’s tiny. Lucky to have 15 points by Xmas.

@MikePTID: Time for Mousinho and coaching staff to revisit tactics. First and foremost we need to make this team difficult to beat even if not pretty so we create a base to build upon. First sign of madness is applying same tactics and expecting a different result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@PompeyTransfer: Biggest takeaway tonight is this squad doesn’t have the fight currently.We lack quality but that’s no reason to lack desire & fight! Can accept teams being better but losing every second ball, every 50:50 is not in this clubs DNA.

@BamfordDean: We are simply not good enough for this league, from the manager down to the players we just haven’t got any Championship quality. I’ve come to terms with it and will continue to go to FP in the hope that I will get to see the odd bonus win that we might get.

@AntSmithee: Better performance and everyone ran their socks off but still not enough, very worrying.

@cjsmith1980: SOMETHING HAS TO CHANGE!!!!!!!!!!!!! We are sooooo far off the pace of this league it is embarrassing to watch. 3 of our 4 defenders this evening are NOT Championship level. Our main strikers are NOT Championship level. What else do we expect?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Mikeyboy6578: Every team we play is quicker than us, smarter on the ball, calmer under pressure, we’re out matched every single game.

@b_guinelly: 12 points dropped from winning positions now. Most in the league with the 4 ‘favourable’ fixtures. How can we expect to stay up to when we can’t hold a lead against the teams around us?

@benellissss: Team built on a low end league one budget can’t compete in the championship shock.