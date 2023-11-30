A Socceroos call-up could be on the horizon for the new Pompey darling in January - taking him out of John Mousinho's promotion push. Now the Manchester City loanee has spoken about the subject.

Alex Robertson vowed he won’t be distracted by talk of an international call as Pompey fans fear losing his services in January.

And the thriving Manchester City loanee admitted he has no idea if his club sides can have any influence over a potential Australia call-up taking him out of the League One promotion push in the new year.

Robertson has hit an outstanding vein of form after his summer arrival for the season at Fratton Park, assuming a central role in the bid to reach the Championship from John Mousinho’s side.

There is the prospect, however, of Pompey being deprived of the 20-year-old’s services in the new year, with the AFC Asian Cup taking place in Qatar from January 12 to February 10.

The competition covers five League One fixtures against Leyton Orient, Fleetwood, Port Vale, Northampton and Carlisle at a critical point in the campaign.

Robertson has played for England and Australia at age-group level, but featured for the Socceroos in two senior friendlies against Ecuador earlier this year, and was around their camp for the Three Lions defeat last month.

He wasn’t part of Graham Arnold’s squad, however, as they opened their World Cup qualifying campaign against Bangladesh and Palestine earlier this month.

It now remains to be seen what will happen in the new year with Robertson stating he currently has no idea what will unfold.

He said: ‘I just want to focus on my club football at the minute. I’m just really enjoying it here at Portsmouth, so I want to be here and keep my head down.

‘I just want to keep my head down and keep pushing and thriving to be a better version of myself.

‘I just don’t know (if he’s close to a call-up). I’m just trying to focus on my club football at the moment. If it comes, it comes. I’m not too fussed, I’m just trying to focus on being here.

‘We’ll just have to see what happens. I don’t know what the circumstances are with the clubs (and whether they influence) the decision. I’m not too sure.

‘I’m just trying to look at the next game, doing what we did at Burton - but doing it even better.’

Pompey also face losing the services of Robertson’s countryman Kusini Yengi for the Asian Cup, after his Socceroos breakthrough.

With the Blues waiting to hear the extent of Colby Bishop’s ankle injury, that reality could yet become a more significant issue. Robertson feels Yengi’s involvement with his country is warranted, however.