And the centre-back insisted he is raring to go after being unveiled as the Blues’ latest recruit.

Bernard penned a temporary switch, which will see him remain at Fratton Park for the remainder of the season.

His arrival sparked plenty of optimism and excitement among many at PO4, with Blues supporters hailing the signing of the defender.

Indeed, the youngster adds a wealth of experience to the Pompey ranks after initially coming through the ranks at Chelsea before he made the move to Old Trafford, aged 16.

During his time with the Red Devils, the centre-half has made just one first-team outing, which came in the Europa League during the 2019-20 campaign.

He has also featured twice in the Premier League Two this season for Manchester United and made seven outings in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Bernard spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Salford, before impressing in the Championship with Hull last term.

But as he embarks on his latest career journey, the defender revealed his delight at joining Pompey until the end of the season.

He posted on his social media accounts, saying: ‘Happy to sign on loan at Pompey.

‘Can’t wait to get started and play in front of the fans at Fratton Park’

On Instagram, former Blues midfielder Andy Cannon gave Bernard plenty of encouragement over his new journey, replying: ‘Go well brother, you’ll love it there.’

The centre-back becomes Mousinho’s latest recruit as he continues to strengthen.

The News understands Fleetwood winger Paddy Lane is also closing in on a deadline day switch from the Lancashire outfit.