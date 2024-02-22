Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho revealed Pompey have been scouring the free agent market in the wake of Tom Lowery’s latest injury.

But the Blues boss feels there aren’t the players currently available who can come in and help his side’s promotion bid in the middle of the park.

Mousinho is facing unprecedented injury issues at present with five six first-team squad members out for the campaign, on top of dealing with 10 long-term injuries.

Midfield has been hardest hit with Alex Robertson, Joe Morrell and Terry Devlin not going to play again this season. Ben Stevenson (knee) and Tino Anjorin (hamstring) are sidelined, with Tom Lowery picking a hamstring issue against Cambridge last week.

That now leaves Marlon Pack and Owen Moxon as the only fit deep-lying central midfielders at the club.

Mousinho indicated earlier this month Pompey weren’t looking to bring in any out-of-contract players, but Lowery’s setback prompted a rethink.

After looking at the options, however, the conclusion was there was no one who could come in and make a mark at PO4.

Mousinho said: ‘There’s nothing out there.

‘With Tom injured we did have a look at the free agent market, but there’s nothing there at the moment we felt could come in and impact the squad.

‘We’re really happy with where the squad is, but that’s not to say we completely rule it out because things could change dramatically or there could be something we’ve missed, but, at the moment, we’re happy.’

Despite Pompey’s position on free agents, Mousinho did point out there are opportunities to bring in players outside of the transfer windows who can make an impact.

He highlighted Cambridge United’s Lyle Taylor and 13-goal Bristol Rovers front man Chris Martin as two standout examples.

Mousinho added: ‘Sometimes you are able to pick up some real gems. That’s definitely the case through the leagues.

‘There’s three or four this year who’ve caught the eye.

‘Wycombe picked up Lyle Taylor after the transfer window last year and I thought he was a real handful for Cambridge, when we played them. He’s a real, experienced Championship centre-forward who’s got a lot of quality.

‘Another one is Chris Martin, who did really well at Bristol Rovers, who score quite a few goals.

‘So sometimes there are players out there you might be able to pick up, and get lucky on. But, for the most part, the ones available in January are there for a reason.