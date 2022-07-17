It comes after the 26-year-old issued his departing message on social media on Saturday after the dust had settled on his move to Ipswich.

His exit signals the end of a successful three-year stay on PO4, where he scored 31 goals in 134 outings, 12 of which came in his final season.

With the announcement catching everyone off-guard, Harness did not have the opportunity to wave goodbye to the Pompey fans with his deal completed hours before the Blues’ friendly against Gillingham.

Nonetheless, the Fratton faithful have already had their say on his move, prompting a mixed reactions on Twitter.

Despite this, the former Burton man issued his goodbye to the Blues’ fans, management and coaching staff on Twitter and Instagram, as he bid farewell to the south coast.

This has seen a number of his former Pompey team-mates leave positive messages of support and good luck on his Instagram post.

Skipper Clark Robertson led the tributes by replying with ‘All the best mate’, which was also echoed by new-man Marlon Pack.

Reeco Hackett was given his opportunity in the starting XI against Gillingham on Saturday, in place of Harness, with the winger also adding ‘All the best bro.’

Young trio Jayden Reid, Hay Mingi and Haji Mnoga also wished him ‘All the best’ as he continues his career adventure.

Meanwhile, midfielder Harry Jewitt-White left a message saying ‘Good luck bro’, which was met with a kind hearted reply of ‘Thank you! Keep doing your thing bro’ from the departed Pompey man.

On top of that, Alfie Bridgman left a comment, adding ‘All the best mate’, while Kieron Freeman also replied with a love heart emoji.

His farewell post received over 2,000 likes on Instagram, which included a number of his ex-Blues team-mates.