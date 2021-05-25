Yet the Blues’ chief executive admits departures would be considered should transfer valuations be met.

Ronan Curtis is shaping up to be the transfer saga of Pompey’s summer.

He represents Danny Cowley’s most bankable player, while the Irishman himself is keen on a switch to the Championship following three Fratton Park seasons.

Cardiff and Blackburn have been linked with the 25-year-old, who, on Monday, was called up to the Republic of Ireland’s latest squad.

Catlin acknowledges players could be sold this summer – but has reiterated proceeds will be handed back to head coach Cowley.

He told The News: ‘Danny will sell a player that he deems is the right price and can boost his squad.

‘We have valuations on our players and what we would consider any player to leave for, should we have an offer.

Ronan Curtis wants to move to the Championship this summer following three seasons at Fratton Park.

‘We are not actively out there trying to sell any of our players, but you can’t stop agents and you can’t stop other clubs making offers.

‘Portsmouth Football Club will again have a very, very competitive budget for the league, as has been the case for the last four seasons.

‘If Danny wants to strengthen that even more, then he is given the flexibility to do that within the existing squad, which can be freeing up money either by transfer or salaries by a player moving on.

‘That has always been the case in the eight years I have been here and will continue to be the situation.

‘That’s how our self-sustainable model works. This year is slightly different because of Covid, but, generally in all the time I have been here, there has been a year-on-year increase in the budget.

‘All self-sustainable, all done by the business side of the football club aligned with strategic sales that get put back into the pot. There is absolutely no difference to how it has been.’

Recent summers have seen the departures of Conor Chaplin, Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe, with the trio presently regulars in the Championship.

Curtis has been a Blues team-mate of all three since arriving on the south coast in May 2018.

Now he is desperate to follow in their footsteps – although Catlin says he’s waiting for interest to be formally declared by admirers.

He added: ‘I’ve had no official offers or enquiries whatsoever from any club for any of our players.

‘I do think some of our players performed well last year. Obviously when that happens they are going to attract interest.

‘You can never say never. I look at our squad, there are a couple of players that seem to be attracting a lot of interest in the press – and that normally does manifest itself into an offer at some point.’

