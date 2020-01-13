Pompey remain in the hunt for up to two more January acquisitions.

That’s the message from Mark Catlin as the Blues seek to build on the early transfer window recruitment of Steve Seddon, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Cameron McGeehan.

Kenny Jackett has prioritised a new central defender, preferably left-sided, to bolster his promotion-chasing squad.

A right-back is also being weighed up, with Barnsley’s Dimitri Cavare under consideration should they pursue strengthening that position.

Pompey’s chief executive admitted no fresh arrivals were imminent following a flurry of three new faces in the opening seven days of January.

But they remain in the market for further signings.

Mark Catlin is pleased with Pompey's January transfer dealings - but is eyeing more. Picture: Joe Pepler

Catlin said: ‘We were clear we had identified our targets and were going to be doing all we could to bring them in very early on, which has happened.

‘There are possibly one or two positions Kenny is still looking at strengthening, but only if the right players come up now.

‘January is a difficult window because the clubs where you would like to take a player from are looking to strengthen as well. It becomes a domino effect, they get a player they want and are then able to let one out which we want.

‘It’s very rare any club will let a player featuring regularly go out in this window, especially of the quality we are looking at.

‘Nothing else is close at the moment, but you can get a call from a club which previously said you’d have to wait until the end of January – and they’re now saying he is available.

‘While there is nothing close, we are still out there actively looking to strengthen where possible.’

Jackett's first-choice centre-halves are Christian Burgess and Sean Raggett, while Jack Whatmough is progressing following long-term injury.

However, Paul Downing is out of favour and the experimentation of Oli Hawkins as a central defender has now been scrapped.

Pompey's boss has repeatedly stated he wants to recruit another to his defensive pool.

In the meantime, Catlin is pleased with the Blues’ business so far in the window.

He added: ‘I think it has been a good window for us to date.

'Obviously, you have to monitor any potential injuries, including people coming back from injuries who might not get there, so we keep an open view, but are pleased with the three signings so far.

‘Seddon and McGeehan were identified to come straight in and start, which they have done.

‘Reeco is very much a mid to long-term project, in the mould of Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis. But, as we know with both of those players, things can change very quickly.

‘We are very excited for the prospect that he is.’