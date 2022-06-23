Marlon Pack set to make Cardiff return as Portsmouth travel to Welsh capital in Carabao Cup first round

New Pompey signing Marlon Pack won’t have long to wait on a Cardiff return after the Blues were handed a trip to the Championship side in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

By Pepe Lacey
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 3:12 pm

The midfielder made his Fratton Park return on Wednesday evening after leaving Steve Morrison’s side at the end of last season.

Now the 31-year-old is set to face his former side as soon as Wednesday, August 10, with Danny Cowley’s side due to travel to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Pompey last travelled to the Welsh capital in 2017 when Kenny Jackett’s side took the Bluebirds to extra-time in the first round of the same competition.

A Sean Morrison own-goal put the Fratton Park outfit ahead after 32 minutes before former Blues Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Greg Halford secured the victory for Neil Warnock’s side.

The winners of the tie will then play the second round on Wednesday August 27.

First round draw southern section: Norwich v Birmingham, Coventry v Bristol City, Northampton v Wycombe, Charlton v QPR, Crawley v Bristol Rovers, Walsall v Swindon, Ipswich v Colchester, Luton v Newport, Reading v Stevenage, Plymouth v Peterborough, AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham, Cheltenham v Exeter, MK Dons v Sutton, Forest Green v Leyton Orient, Cambridge v Millwall, Oxford United v Swansea.

Pompey travel to Cardiff in the first round of the Carabao Cup Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
