It may have been short but it was most definitely a sweet stay at Fratton Park for Lee Evans, who was announced as one of ten players to leave Pompey at the end of this season. 29-year-old Wales international Evans joined the club in March following a two-and-a-half year spell at Ipswich Town, but John Mousinho confirmed yesterday evening that he would be one of ten stars released in the summer once their respective contracts expired.

Taking to social media, Evans thanked the fans for their support in the club’s promotion-achieving season, while offering his gratitude to the 37-year-old head coach and the back room staff.

“I would like to thank everyone at Pompey for the time at the club and wish them all the very best for the future!” Evans said on a Twitter post. “I enjoyed playing my small part in what was a special season for the club.

Lee Evans in action for Pompey during his brief stay at Fratton Park

“Massive credit must go to the manager and the back room staff as well as all the players. Also a big thank you to all the fans for your amazing support. Being back to full fitness and playing was my personal goal from my time here, and that’s what I have achieved, so I am excited to see what the summer brings. Now time to rest up and go again!”

Evans arrived at Fratton Park on the back of an injury lay-off, having undergone knee surgery earlier in the season. He made two starts and two substitute appearances for the League One-winning side, helping them to finally achieve promotion back into the Championship. This was Evans’ second successive promotion into the second tier, after he formed part of Ipswich’s promotion-achieving squad in 2022/23. It also marks Evans’s fourth promotion into the Championship during his career.

Starting his career at Newport County, the 29-year-old midfielder joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2013. After working with their youth development squad, the then-Wolves manager and former Pompey head coach Kenny Jackett brought him into the senior action, helping them achieve promotion back to the Championship.