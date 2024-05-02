Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christian Burgess has sent former Pompey team-mate Sean Raggett a classy message via social media following confirmation of his Fratton Park exit.

The defender - who started 29 games alongside ‘Raggs’ in the centre of the Blues defence during the 2019-20 season - praised the character the out-of-contract player showed throughout his five seasons at PO4. Burgess also said Raggett leaves Pompey as a legend following his contribution to this term’s League One title success.

On Wednesday, the Blues published their 2024 retained list - with the centre-back one of 10 players guaranteed to leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of June.

After 44 appearances in all competitions this season and a runner-up spot in The News’ Pompey Player of the Season poll, the decision took many of the Fratton faithful by surprise. That led to fans taking to social media to express their disappointment with the decision and to pass on their best wishes to a player who has given his all for the club following his move from Norwich, initially on loan, in the summer of 2019.

And it appears Burgess, who is currently with Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian top-flight, felt the same as he, too, added to the tributes that have appeared following confirmation of his impending departure.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the 30-year-old wished his ‘pal’ all the best for the future. He wrote: ‘What a journey, took more stick than I’ve seen anyone take but kept bouncing back, proving people wrong and leaves the club a champion and a legend. Takes a special type of character. Congrats @SeanRaggett and all the best for the next step pal.’

There’s no doubt, Raggett will not be short of offers as he weighs up his next move. The 30-year-old leaves Fratton Park with the most appearances for the club in the 21st century, the Blues’ current longest-serving player, and, off course, as a League One title winner. He can also be considered one of the most consistent and reliable players in the division.

Last season he was linked with a move to hometown club Gillingham, who are currently in League Two. But surely clubs higher up the footballing ladder will be competing for his signature this summer.

Raggett and Burgess quickly became former Pompey manager Kenny Jackett’s first-choice central defensive partnership during the 20219-20 season, limiting important summer signing Paul Downing to just six league appearances. They partnered each other 29 times that campaign - including both legs of the Blues’ play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Oxford on penalties.