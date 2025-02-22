'Massive win but at what cost?' - how Portsmouth fans reacted to win against QPR at Fratton Park
Second-half goals from Josh Murphy and Matt Ritchie secured John Mousinho’s side a third straight win – a first for this season – and lifted the team to 17th in the table and nine points clear of the relegation.
Yet the three points came at a cost, with Rob Atkinson substituted midway through the first half with a suspected calf injury, Zak Swanson and Isaac Hayden withdrawn after the break after suffering knocks, and Hayden Matthews clearly struggling with an injury near the end and with Pompey unable to make any more substitutions.
Here’s what fans on social media site X have been saying after witnessing a day of drama at Fratton Park...
@Bunkybowers: Whatever happens this season, you can’t fault the effort of Pompey’s players.
@James_Robbins28: All you ask is to watch players give their all. We have a player needing to be carried off and a Captain playing a position he hates to see out the game. Proper, proper win.
@Thomas_2791: Portsmouth Football Club are closer to 9th place than they are the bottom three. Giving John Mousinho the keys to the city wouldn’t be enough. Give that man HMS Victory. Rename the Spinnaker Tower after him. The job he continues to do is nothing short of supreme.
@HarvBrowning23: Showed great character there to get over the line, massive win!
@procus_1: Fantastic result for Pompey but at what cost? So many injured players. But that’s a massive win in the fight for survival.
@pfclowey: Big win. Impressed with every single one of the boys, definitely deserved the win. Hope Matthews and Atkinson’s injuries aren’t bad.
Up the blues.
@morganpfc14: Matthews stays out there and gets carried off the pitch what a guy.
@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Absolutely magnificent win. The players are digging in and now putting away those chances! I absolutely love the Championship.
@mark11s: Massive win but at what cost?
@TheChief657: 3 of our back 4 injured (again), if ever 1 game summed up a season.
For your next Pompey read: Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against QPR
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.