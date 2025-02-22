Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 2-1 win against QPR at Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet the three points came at a cost, with Rob Atkinson substituted midway through the first half with a suspected calf injury, Zak Swanson and Isaac Hayden withdrawn after the break after suffering knocks, and Hayden Matthews clearly struggling with an injury near the end and with Pompey unable to make any more substitutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what fans on social media site X have been saying after witnessing a day of drama at Fratton Park...

@Bunkybowers: Whatever happens this season, you can’t fault the effort of Pompey’s players.

@James_Robbins28: All you ask is to watch players give their all. We have a player needing to be carried off and a Captain playing a position he hates to see out the game. Proper, proper win.

@Thomas_2791: Portsmouth Football Club are closer to 9th place than they are the bottom three. Giving John Mousinho the keys to the city wouldn’t be enough. Give that man HMS Victory. Rename the Spinnaker Tower after him. The job he continues to do is nothing short of supreme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@HarvBrowning23: Showed great character there to get over the line, massive win!

@procus_1: Fantastic result for Pompey but at what cost? So many injured players. But that’s a massive win in the fight for survival.

@pfclowey: Big win. Impressed with every single one of the boys, definitely deserved the win. Hope Matthews and Atkinson’s injuries aren’t bad.

Up the blues.

@morganpfc14: Matthews stays out there and gets carried off the pitch what a guy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Absolutely magnificent win. The players are digging in and now putting away those chances! I absolutely love the Championship.

@mark11s: Massive win but at what cost?

@TheChief657: 3 of our back 4 injured (again), if ever 1 game summed up a season.

For your next Pompey read: Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against QPR