Poole Town have appointed former AFC Bournemouth and Portsmouth striker Matt Tubbs as their new first-team manager.

The Dolphins parted company with Tom Killick earlier this week following a near 20-year-spell, and have now gone in a different direction. He takes up his second managerial job, and moves to the Dorset club, having managed Southern League Division One South side Bashley.

A statement on their website read: “The Board have acted swiftly to fill its managerial vacancy and are delighted to confirm that Matt Tubbs has accepted the offer made to him and will move to the Black Gold hot seat following a successful managerial stint at the helm of local rivals Bashley.

“Matt comes with an outstanding footballing CV having notched up 576 first team appearances for the likes of AFC Bournemouth, Salisbury, Crawley, Portsmouth, Forest Green, Havant and Waterlooville and Weymouth among others.

He scored 251 goals in his club career and also notched 2 goals in 2 appearances for the England National Non-League side.

“We welcome Matt to the Club and look forward to a long and successful association with him.”

Tubbs has had a 19-year playing career which started at Dorchester Town, and it was at Salisbury City where he was most prolific, with 108 goals in 248 games. He was snapped up by Crawley Town, and later AFC Bournemouth, and also played for Rotherham United and AFC Wimbledon.

During his time at Portsmouth, he got 14 goals in 40 games, having joined in the 2014/15 season, and his goals saw him named in the League Two PFA Team of the Year.