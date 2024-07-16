'Mercurial performance', 'Driving runs', 'Wasted chances': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Gosport - gallery

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 16th Jul 2024, 21:58 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 22:12 BST
Pompey’s pre-season kicked off with a 3-1 success over Gosport.

Josh Murphy, Kusini Yengi and a Jack Sparkes stunner with the last kick of the game secured victory for John Mousinho’s men, with Ashley Yearwood netting for the hosts in the 86th minute.

The Blues named a different team for each half, totalling 22 players, and included triallists Jamal Baptiste and Sean Patton, who both played the opening 45 minutes.

A bumper crowd were present at Privett Park for an entertaining match – and here are our Pompey player ratings...

Josh Murphy was Pompey's star performer in the opening 45 minutes. Picture: Alex Shute

1. Gosport Borough hosted Portsmouth FC in their opening pre season friendly at Privett Park on Tuesday night. Pictured - General Action Photos by Alex Shute

Josh Murphy was Pompey's star performer in the opening 45 minutes. Picture: Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
(Replaced by Jordan Archer on 46 mins) Had absolutely nothing to do, not called upon to deal with a single shot. Also rarely involved in distribution, with the majority of the opening 45 minutes taking place in Gosport’s half.

2. Will Norris - 7

(Replaced by Jordan Archer on 46 mins) Had absolutely nothing to do, not called upon to deal with a single shot. Also rarely involved in distribution, with the majority of the opening 45 minutes taking place in Gosport’s half. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 46 mins) Regularly provided some driving runs down the right and could have had a couple of assists had Triallist B taken his chances. Always an attacking outlet and encouraging first outing for the Blues.

3. Jordan Williams - 7

(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 46 mins) Regularly provided some driving runs down the right and could have had a couple of assists had Triallist B taken his chances. Always an attacking outlet and encouraging first outing for the Blues. Photo: Portsmouth FC

Photo Sales
(Replaced by Conor Shaughnessy on 46 mins) Struggled with his distribution on a few occasions, with one early pass nowhere near the intended target. Played as the right-sided centre-half and defensively was sound enough.

4. Triallist A (Jamal Baptiste) - 6

(Replaced by Conor Shaughnessy on 46 mins) Struggled with his distribution on a few occasions, with one early pass nowhere near the intended target. Played as the right-sided centre-half and defensively was sound enough. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Neil AllenPompeyGosportPortsmouthJohn Mousinho
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice