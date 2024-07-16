Josh Murphy, Kusini Yengi and a Jack Sparkes stunner with the last kick of the game secured victory for John Mousinho’s men, with Ashley Yearwood netting for the hosts in the 86th minute.
The Blues named a different team for each half, totalling 22 players, and included triallists Jamal Baptiste and Sean Patton, who both played the opening 45 minutes.
A bumper crowd were present at Privett Park for an entertaining match – and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Gosport Borough hosted Portsmouth FC in their opening pre season friendly at Privett Park on Tuesday night.
Pictured - General Action
Photos by Alex Shute
Josh Murphy was Pompey's star performer in the opening 45 minutes. Picture: Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
2. Will Norris - 7
(Replaced by Jordan Archer on 46 mins) Had absolutely nothing to do, not called upon to deal with a single shot. Also rarely involved in distribution, with the majority of the opening 45 minutes taking place in Gosport’s half. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Jordan Williams - 7
(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 46 mins) Regularly provided some driving runs down the right and could have had a couple of assists had Triallist B taken his chances. Always an attacking outlet and encouraging first outing for the Blues. Photo: Portsmouth FC
4. Triallist A (Jamal Baptiste) - 6
(Replaced by Conor Shaughnessy on 46 mins) Struggled with his distribution on a few occasions, with one early pass nowhere near the intended target. Played as the right-sided centre-half and defensively was sound enough. Photo: Jason Brown
