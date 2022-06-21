Merson, Primus, Whittingham, James, Anderton - who's your Pompey favourite?

Paul Merson

We should of course be enjoying week two of the World Cup group games. Instead all we’re left with is meaningless Nations League internationals and endless transfer talk, and I’m not sure which of those two is worst.

But fret no longer, for I am here to relieve the midsummer boredom with a new Pompey poll – and it’s a big one.

Following from last season’s votes I ran to find your favourite Pompey keeper, defender, midfielder, wide man and striker, I am now wanting to crown a Fratton ‘favourite of favourites’.

Linvoy Primus

The five players who won those Twitter votes last year were David James, Linvoy Primus, Paul Merson, Darren Anderton and Guy Whittingham – five PFC greats, all in their own right.

But who comes out on top when they’re all pitted against one another? It’s a subjective question because fans have different memories and have watched the Blues in different eras. But I feel it’s high time we got ourselves an unscientific answer to the question: Who’s your favourite Pompey man of all-time?

So starting in the next day or so on my Twitter timeline – @stevebone1 – the five will be pitted against one another in a series of 24-hour votes. Each one of the five will have a head-to-head vote against one another and we’ll end up with a little league table.

They’ll get two points for winning a vote (one point each in the unlikely event of one ending 50%-50%) and if we have a tie on points, the percentages they won ties by will be our version of goal difference. A reminder of how they won their categories is below...

Guy Whittingham

David James

