Pompey are reportedly planning to raid troubled Reading’s ranks for the second time this year.

Having struck a deal with the Royals for centre-back Tom McIntyre in the January transfer window, it’s been claimed the Blues will follow up that signing with a move for midfielder Michael Craig.

According to Football Insider, the League One champions have been impressed with his performances during his breakthrough season at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and are plotting a summer move for the 21-year-old.

The former Spurs youngster made his debut for Reading in the Championship last season - one of five senior appearances he made for the club during the 2022-23 campaign. But his importance to the team has grown significantly over the past 10 months, with Craig featuring 36 times for Ruben Selles’ side this term, with 17 of those coming as League One starts.

The defensive-minded Scotland under-21 international started and finished both games against Pompey this term, games that the Blues claimed maximum points from. While Pompey were earning promotion to the Championship, Reading - who have faced points deductions this season for a failure to pay their bills, finished the season in 17th place.,

Blues head coach John Mousinho will be looking to bolster rankhiss for the upcoming Championship campaign after releasing 10 members of their squad last week - including experienced former Ipswich midfielder Lee Evans. That number could rise to 12, with talks ongoing with midfielder Joe Morrell and right-back Zak Swanson over their PO4 futures.

At present, Owen Moxon, Terry Devlin, Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson are the only midfielders contracted with the club beyond the end of this season. Captain Marlon Pack is out of contract, but the club have revealed he’s been offered a new deal to extend his Fratton Park stay.

Craig is one of a number of players who have been linked with Pompey during the close season, with Bristol Rovers’ Antony Evans among those apparently on the Blues’ radar.