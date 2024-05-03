Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bristol Rovers have offered Pompey target Antony Evans a new contract in a bid to extend his Memorial Stadium stay.

Gas boss Matt Taylor this week confirmed discussions have taken place with the 25-year-old playmaker, who has one year remaining on his existing deal. However, significantly, nothing has been agreed - despite talks being held over the course of the season.

Understandably, Rovers are keen to protect their asset, with Evans finishing the 2023-24 season as their main attacking threat following 19 goal contributions that included 10 goals and nine assists. The former Everton trainee was also named player of the season as he racked up 52 games in all competitions and 3,386 minutes of league football - a figure that is notably more than any other Gas player this term.

But news of no agreement being in place will encourage Pompey, who are determined to improve their attacking prowess for their first season back in the Championship.

The News understands that Evans is someone they believe can bolster that department. Indeed, following his move from German club Paderborn in August 2021, Evans has managed 26 goals and 24 assists. He also scored a sublime free-kick against the Blues in their Boxing Day defeat at the MEM.

That quality means Rovers - who finished the season in 15th - are keen to make the most of the midfielder’s rising stock, with a new contract offer the best way to achieve that. Yet it remains to be seen whether the player is prepared to commit his long-term future to the club. And that could prove a stumbling block.

Speaking about Evans’ contract situation, Taylor told BBC Radio Bristol: ‘We’re talking about it now throughout the course of the season. Those discussions and offers have gone out so that’s happened.

‘We’re not naive enough to let a player who’s your best player go into the last year of the deal without even having a conversation. So, as with everything else football-related, I think we’ll learn a lot about each other in the next eight weeks.

‘We want Antony to be here. I think it’s important to say that he didn’t start the season in the team and that’s not my doing, he worked his way back into the team and has then been consistent and then to get all of those awards, it’s a bit like Chris Martin. Probably our two best and biggest performers didn’t start the season either at the club or in the team which is surreal to say.

‘Credit to them both for seeing through a difficult moment and then producing and that’s what football is. It’s about producing performances and, whether it’s Chris’ goals or Antony’s goals and assists, they’ve just been consistent in relation to that and we hope that that continues for a long time.’

