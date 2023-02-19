And just like his playing style, the ex-midfielder has taken no prisoners.

The Irishman believes any lingering hopes of a top-six finish are now gone, after Saturday’s goalless draw with Lincoln opened up a 14-point tap to sixth-placed Barnsley.

And as much as he would like to see his former club go on a run and prove him wrong, Doyle feels the current Blues squad isn’t equipped to compete with those teams battling it out at the top end of League One.

Pompey’s 2016-17 League Two title-winning captain was at Sincil Bank on Saturday as he co-commentated on the game for BBC Solent.

When asked about fading play-off hopes, the 41-year-old said ‘Realistically, it’s probably gone, in the sense that there’s now 14 points (between the Blues and the top six).

‘Without putting the knife in, I just don’t know if this team is ready for a play-off push, if I’m honest with you.

‘I look at the teams that are up there, and I want Portsmouth to do well and as much as anybody, but is this team ready? Are they equipped to put a play-off push together? I don’t know.

Colby Bishop had a golden opportunity to win the game at Lincoln in the 88th minute but blasted his effort into the crowd

‘I look at the likes of the Peterboroughs, the Boltons, the Sheffield Wednesdays, the Ipswichs – are they ready to compete with those teams? I’m not so sure.

‘But, listen, I hope they do. I hope they go on an unbelievable run and get into them play-offs and become thatr team that get in there at the last minute and get us back up to the Championship.’

The goalless draw with the Imps saw Pompey remain 10th in the table.

Fourteen points separate John Mousinho’s side and the play-off places with 16 games of the season remaining.

The Blues return to action on Saturday with a home game against Cheltenham.

They still have fixtures against Bolton, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Shrewsbury and Derby to come – teams that all have an eye on automatic promotion or a play-off place at least.