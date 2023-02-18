The Pompey chairman has reached out via Twitter this morning – just as many supporters were preparing to hit the road for today’s game at Lincoln – in a public show of support for new head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes.

He also wished the team luck as they go in search of victory against the Imps at Sincil Bank.

Apart from a tweet welcoming Mousinho to Fratton Park shortly after his January 20 arrival, plus a similar one to mark on-loan keeper Matt Macey’s signing, the American has been keeping a relatively low profile, as far as Blues fans are concerned.

Since his last communication, Pompey’s form has picked up, with the Blues securing three wins and a draw in Mousinho’s six games to date at the helm. That represents 10 points from 18, which is one short of the total predecessor Danny Cowley secured in his last 14 games in charge at the club.

And with the new signings – including Ryler Towler, who was signed earlier in the window – bedding in well at Fratton Park, Eisner has taken the opportunity to express his delight at the recent progress being made.

In a short and simple message, he tweeted: ‘Very happy with our new Head Coach John Mousinho and our Sporting Director Rich Hughes who did a great job in the transfer window. Good luck against Lincoln City! #Pompey’.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner, right, with son and Blues director Eric Eisner

Eisner made a welcome return to Fratton Park in October – his first visit to the club since the Covid pandemic.

The 80-year-old spent a week on the south coast, along with members of his family and Tornante president Andy Redman.