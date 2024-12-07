Middlesbrough man and former Arsenal defender return for Portsmouth against Bristol City
The Pompey boss goes with the same side who battled to a 2-2 draw at Swansea last weekend.
But there’s a couple of changes on the bench for the Blues, with Zak Swanson returning after a heel injury.
Sammy Silvera comes back into the 20-man squad after missing out in Wales last weekend. Harvey Blair and the injured Mark O’Mahony are the two to make way.
The pitch is in fine condition amid Storm Darragh, despite some heavy rainfall with high winds around Fratton Park.
Pompey: Schmid; Devlin, Poole, Pack, Ogilvie; Potts, Dozzell; Ritchie, Lang, Murphy; Bishop.
Subs: Archer, Swanson, McIntyre, Moxon, Kamara, Lane, Silvera, Saydee, Sorensen.