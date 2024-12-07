John Mousinho has named an unchanged starting XI against Bristol City today.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pompey boss goes with the same side who battled to a 2-2 draw at Swansea last weekend.

But there’s a couple of changes on the bench for the Blues, with Zak Swanson returning after a heel injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy Silvera comes back into the 20-man squad after missing out in Wales last weekend. Harvey Blair and the injured Mark O’Mahony are the two to make way.

The pitch is in fine condition amid Storm Darragh, despite some heavy rainfall with high winds around Fratton Park.

Pompey: Schmid; Devlin, Poole, Pack, Ogilvie; Potts, Dozzell; Ritchie, Lang, Murphy; Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Swanson, McIntyre, Moxon, Kamara, Lane, Silvera, Saydee, Sorensen.