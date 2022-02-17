Former West Ham and Charlton midfielder Jay Mingi closing in on Portsmouth debut as Blues head to Crewe

The youngster, who had a successful trial with the Blues in the summer and was handed a one-year-deal, is yet to feature for Danny Cowley this season.

He’s instead spent the majority of the first half of the campaign impressing while on loan at Maidenhead, where he made nine appearances.

But now back at Fratton Park and recovered from a dislocated shoulder, the 21-year-old – who was the subject of an approach from Wrexham in January – is back in the manager’s thoughts as he looks for a route back up the table.

Mingi has been training with the first team, who remain without Joe Morrell (suspended) and Shaun Williams (back), and is in the frame to be included on the bench at the Alexandra Stadium.

Pompey go into the game looking to secure a third straight victory in League One.

Hosts Crewe are out to avoid a seventh-straight defeat in the division.