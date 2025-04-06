Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has long been abundantly clear that the distinctive charms of Fratton Park and its vociferous inhabitants are driving Pompey’s bid for Championship safety.

Admittedly, a little assistance on their travels would be hugely appreciated. The occasional victory on the road, the odd hard-earned point to keep the scoreboard ticking over, any chance of a token contribution?

Just to make life a little easier, you understand. And how it has been a struggle for long periods during a return to this level after a 12-year absence.

Alas, no such good fortune. John Mousinho’s team simply isn’t equipped to perform outside of the south coast, as 15 defeats in 21 away matches in all competitions this season will emphatically testify.

In terms of travelling in the Championship, only Plymouth have a worst points haul, while just Luton have lost on more occasions. Unsurprisingly, they both also occupy the division’s bottom two overall.

Once Pompey’s campaign has concluded, hopefully having avoided relegation, much soul-searching is required over their consistently ineffective away performances - and an unhealthy reliance on Fratton Park.

Not that it truly matters should survival be secured, of course, that remains the priority, particularly during a maiden season back in the Championship.

But scratching beneath the surface, through the necessity to evolve and build, there must be forensic analysis of Pompey’s away record this term. From Mousinho’s tactics and favoured systems to players’ mindset and ability, everything must be questioned.

Granted, it may sound churlish to complain about aspects of a campaign which has seen the Blues remarkably position themselves in 17th with six matches remaining, having once occupied the foot of the table.

Indeed, should Mousinho mastermind preserving Pompey’s status in the first season back at this level, there is a compelling argument that he stands behind only Harry Redknapp as the club’s most successful manager over the last 70 years.

Nonetheless, 10 points from 20 league away fixtures so far, plus elimination at League One Wycombe in January’s FA Cup, demonstrate these issues are no longer one-offs. They are terminal.

The latest case in point was Millwall on Saturday. A familiar tale of woe in familiar circumstances - or ‘deja-vu’ as an exasperated Mousinho afterwards described it.

When Andre Dozzell cancelled out Mihailo Ivanovic’s goal in the 80th minute, it appeared the Blues would be returning home with a rare point on the road.

Then, three minutes from time, George Saville challenged Harvey Blair as the winger attempted to retrieve a clearance from a corner and Casper De Norre picked up the loose ball.

Mousinho felt it was a foul, yet the Belgian midfielder delivered a precise cross from the right and there was Ivanovic unchallenged to head home the winner with his second of the game.

Full-time agony for Josh Murphy after another last-gasp away defeat during this awful Pompey season on the road. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

This was hardly unchartered territory. The previous away fixture - last month at Preston - saw Stefan Thordarson finish from a tight angle to seal an 87th-minute victory in a 2-1 triumph for the hosts.

Just four minutes earlier, Colby Bishop grabbed a Blues equaliser to have them dreaming of a point on the road.

Successive away fixtures, a draw relinquished in each at the death. As a consequence, the squandering of two precious points overall in the battle to stay in the Championship. Hugely frustrating.

11 defeats in 12 away games

Since a 2-2 draw at Swansea at the end of November, Pompey have lost 11 of their 12 away games in all competitions, with only a 2-0 victory at Oxford preventing a clean sweep.

During that time, they have won nine, drawn two and lost two of 13 matches at their Fratton fortress, thereby providing crucial impetus to propel them up the league table.

Saturday wasn’t the hammering we have seen from the Blues on their travels this season, nonetheless, like at Preston, they seemed content with a point, basking in a comfortable position until Millwall broke the deadlock on 57 minutes.

They breezed through the first half, happy to defend in numbers, showing barely any interest in attacking, especially down the right flank through Jordan Williams and Matt Ritchie. It was all so safe.

Clearly there were gears to go through, yet the half-time question, with the game goalless, was whether Pompey were actually interested in implementing that ambition. They did eventually, but only after being stung from falling 1-0 behind.

As at Preston, there was very little between the sides in a tight contest during which neither keeper had particularly much to do. The Blues fought, defended as a team, but lacked tempo and an apparent appetite to break free of that routine.

Yet at Deepdale, opposition manager Paul Heckingbottom brought on four substitutes at half-time to alter the course of the match, while Millwall boss Alex Neil felt his triple change five minutes before the winner was crucial.

Mousinho has already promised a playing style change should they remain in the Championship. Currently four points clear with three of their last six matches at home, it’s still in their hands.

But the away form isn’t going to lift a finger to help. Already on the beach, winding down to the summer, having thrown in the towel.

Fratton Park, it’s down to you. The Old Girl carrying the hopes of a season on her 126-year-old back. Again.

