Millwall boss reacts to speculation amid Ben Thompson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson links to Portsmouth

However, the Lions chief reckons League One clubs will struggle to meet loan wage percentage demands of under-contract Championship players.

Thompson's name has again resurfaced during the summer transfer window.

The midfielder made a barnstorming impact during his temporary stay in the first half of the 2018-19 season and fans continue to crave a reunion.

Rowett's aware of speculation surrounding the pair and admits he's willing to allow any fringe players an exit if it 'works for all parties'.

But he believes finances will be key and he's presently planning for the upcoming season with the current group at his disposal.

Ben Thompson. Picture: Joe Pepler

Rowett told the South London Press: ‘There has been a lot of speculation about League One clubs for some of our players, which is natural.

'But it is difficult for League One clubs, at this moment in time, to spend a decent amount of wages to secure a Championship player on a Championship contract.

‘I’m not so bothered about all of those things. I’m more bothered about strengthening our team. If there is a player who hasn’t played much and wants to go and play regular football it is only right to give them that opportunity, if it works for all parties.

‘That’s becoming more difficult for players on decent contracts. It’s not great business, for example, to let someone out on 25 per cent of their money – at that point it makes more sense to keep them around and use them yourselves when you need to.

‘You want to see happy players and you want to see players playing and performing at their maximum, you can’t always do that at the same club with 25 players. That’s just the simple numbers game, most clubs will have that issue this season.

‘Clubs won’t make enquiries to me. They will make enquiries to Harvey (Bussell, head of recruitment) or Steve (Kavanagh, chief executive). I’ll be really honest, I tend to let them get on with it and do what they need to do.

‘If they come to me with something that is interesting then we’ll sit down as a group. Otherwise, all you hear all week is noise when you’re trying to focus on the team, the players and how we work.

‘At the moment, we’re working with everybody who is in the building as if they are here for the whole season. That will only change if I get told there is an opportunity for someone that we’ll look at.’