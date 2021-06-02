The defender is heading for the Pompey exit door despite being offered a new deal to extent his stay at the club.

Whatmough is Danny Cowley's out-of-contract priority when it comes to the quartet who've remained in negotiations.

Tom Naylor, Ryan Williams and Ben Close have all been offered fresh terms along with Whatmough – but on reduced wages due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

As things stand, all four are looking likely to depart, although Cowley and Mark Catlin have both said the door remains ajar for them to stay.

Whatmough, 24, won't be short of suitors, having proven his fitness this season after battling back from a third serious knee injury.

He made 37 appearances as the Blues' bid to reach the League One play-offs fell short.

Luton have been eyeing Whatmough, although Championship rivals Millwall are another club who're said to be keen.

Jack Whatmough. Picture: Dennis Goodwin

And the South London Press reports that the Lions will bring a central defender to the Den during the transfer window.

Gary Rowett is keen to utilise Ryan Leonard in his natural midfield role next campaign, having operated as a centre-half at times in 2020-21.

Alex Pearce has signed a contract extension but the 32-year-old's game-time is set to be limited.