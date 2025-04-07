Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Millwall have launched an investigation into claims of ‘discriminatory language’ from supporters towards Pompey boss John Mousinho.

Although the Blues head coach has still to hear from the Football Association after publicly highlighting alleged comments directed at him during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat.

In the second half of The Den fixture, Mousinho brought the attention of referee Ben Toner to words and chants emanating from some home fans behind the away dug-out.

This was subsequently reported to fourth official Alan Dale during the second half, with play briefly stopped while discussions were held pitch side, also involving a Millwall steward.

John Mousinho made a complaint to referee Ben Toner and fourth official Alan Dale after claiming he heard 'discriminatory language' from Millwall fans. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

At his pre-match press conference this afternoon ahead of the trip to Coventry, Mousinho expanded upon his claims - and reiterated his determination not let the issue fade away.

And while he insists he is used to a ‘shedload of abuse’, he believes comments from a section of Millwall fans were beyond ‘certain boundaries’.

He told The News: ‘It will be interesting to see what the response is from the FA, I haven’t heard anything yet. That’s not a dig, that’s just where we are at the moment.

‘Without going into it - because I don’t think we should - it was directed at me and wide of the mark. I am sure it will come out if and when the FA investigate.

‘It was strange because it was so wide of the mark. That doesn’t mean it’s right, I don’t think I should sit there and take it because other people would have been affected by it, that’s the most important thing.

‘We have been told that you’ve got to report that kind of language and that kind of behaviour - and it kept happening. So I thought it was the right thing to do.

‘I have taken a shedload of abuse (as Pompey manager) and I actually think most of it is quite light-hearted. Some tips over into the personal, which is fine. I have no issue, call me whatever you want, but let’s keep it within certain boundaries.

John Mousinho admitted it was 'deja-vu' for Pompey after another last-gasp away defeat. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Honestly, I will take absolutely any form of abuse that anyone wants to take, apart from discrimination - and I think quite rightly. It didn’t affect me, but there’s plenty of people that would have been affected by that. That’s where we need to be better.

‘It’s nothing which is affecting me personally, but I think it will have affected a lot of people - and could affect a lot of people in the future.

‘We talk about trying to take discrimination out of the game - and there’s a lot of good work which has been done - but, certainly from my experience at the weekend, I was really disappointed with the response.

‘It just felt like we’re sitting here paying lip service to it.’

Treated with ‘extreme seriousness’

Mousinho insists Millwall only increased their steward presence behind the dug-out once Andre Dozzell had grabbed an 80th-minute equaliser.

Alex Neil’s side would go on to claim a 2-1 victory following Mihailo Ivanovic’s 87th-minute winner.

A spokesman for Millwall today told The News: ‘The club was aware of the complaint raised by John during the match and will continue with its investigations into it.

‘The club takes all reports of this nature with extreme seriousness in accordance with its All 'Wall anti-discrimination campaign.

‘Extra security was deployed around the area where the alleged insults were made as soon as security were notified, and supporters were reminded of the club's anti-discrimination policy via an announcement.’

The Football Association have been contacted and asked for a response.

