Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts has been further punished by the Football Association (FA).

The Lions stopper has had his three-game suspension extended to six matches by English football’s governing body following his controversial sending off against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup last weekend.

The incident, which has been a major talking point this week, occurred when the keeper’s high challenge caught Eagles striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta on the head - resulting in Roberts being sent off by VAR after eight minutes.

The Crystal Palace front man was taken to hospital and subsequently required 25 stitches due to a severe laceration on his left ear following the tackle

After the game, Roberts apologised to Mateta, before it was understood the FA were looking to increase the 30-year-old’s suspension to six games.

That has since been approved, with the Millwall stopper now banned until April 8 when the Lions take on Sheffield United. It also means the keeper will be unavailable to face Pompey on April 5, along with games against Sunderland, Leeds, Stoke and Saturday’s contest against Watford.

Millwall have since released a statement from a ‘devastated’ Roberts, who has since received abusive threats and messages online.

The message on the club website read: ‘Hello everyone, as the dust settles, I want to address what has been a really difficult week for all concerned, including my family and I.

‘Firstly, to Jean-Philippe, who I continue to send my best wishes to in his recovery. As soon as I could, I reached out to Jean-Philippe personally to apologise, and I was thankful to hear back from him that evening that he was OK and reassured me not to worry.

‘I am devastated by what happened. I unequivocally accept the red card as awarded and accept my punishment. Furthermore, it has been extremely unpleasant to observe suggestions that I intended to harm a fellow professional. I have categorically never stepped onto a football pitch with the intention of hurting anyone.

‘Misleading articles and comments have resulted in an unthinkable amount of abusive messages and threats towards my family and I. To the footballing community who know me and reached out with support through this tough time, thank you, I appreciate every single message.

‘Finally, I want to say a huge thank you to everybody connected to Millwall Football Club for their continued support. The togetherness throughout this club is unique, and I can’t wait to be back out on the pitch in front of our fans. Be kind. Take care. Robbo.’

Liam Roberts to miss Pompey’s visit to Milwall

Roberts was in goal during January’s 1-0 victory against Pompey, where he kept a clean sheet and ended the Blues’ unbeaten run at Fratton Park.

Lucas Jensen came into Neil’s starting XI as the number one began his suspension during Tuesday evening’s 1-0 defeat against Bristol City. The 25-year-old will likely line up in goal when John Mousinho’s men make the trip to The Den next month.