John Mousinho has explained the club’s decision to bring in Sweden defender Alexander Milosevic on a free transfer.

His arrival as a free agent follows his departure from AIK Stockholm, whom he helped guide to third place in the Allsvenskan, and after Pompey picked up further injuries in their central defensive department.

Before today, the Blues had just two specialist centre-backs to call upon in Regan Poole and Ryley Towler, with Conor Shaughnessy, Rob Atkinson, Hayden Matthews and Ibane Bowat all currently occupying the treatment room.

Midfielder and captain Marlon Pack was selected ahead of Towler to partner Poole in the heart of the Pompey defence at Luton last Saturday - a decision that prompted much debate on social media among fans.

Now Mousinho has added to his threadbare options with the arrival of Milosevic, who ticks a lot of boxes far as the Fratton Park outfit are concerned.

Indeed, given his CV, availability and fitness levels since his AIK exit in January, the Blues head coach believes they’ve found ‘the best player available’ for them.

Following Milosevic’s arrival, Mousinho said: ‘The injuries we’ve suffered means we’re short on defensive options going into the final stage of the campaign.

‘We scoured the markets to see who we could bring in and believe that we have found the best player available.

‘Alexander has a wealth of experience competing at a high level of the game and has relatively recent playing experience.

‘He’s kept himself very fit and we feel that he should soon be ready to slot into the side and help us in the Championship.’

Alexander Milosevic helped Sweden under-21s win the 2015 European Championships | Getty Images

Milosevic’s career before Pompey

Milosevic’s availability is subject to international clearance. However, if granted, he could be available for Sunday’s visit of Leeds to Fratton Park.

The league leaders travel to PO4 keen to continue their pursuit of Premier League football, while Pompey head into the game determined to retain their eight-point advantage over teams in the relegation zone.

Milosevic’s experience could be important against Daniel Farke’s side, who are the division’s top scorers with 72 goals.

As well as representing Sweden nine times, he has enjoyed three spells at Swedish top-flight side AIK, helping them to the league title in 2018.

His career also saw him line up for Nottingham Forest 12 times in the Championship, while the 33-year-old has also played for Fenerbache in the Turkish Super Lig and German duo Hannover 96 and SV Damstadt.

Milosevic’s last appearance for AIK came on November 10 as he helped his former club secure a 5-1 win against Halmstadt.

Pompey have 11 games of their 2024-25 Championship season remaining.

