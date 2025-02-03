Adil Aouchiche will bring the key to unlock Championship defences to Pompey’s attacking options.

And John Mousinho believes the rare gift the Frenchman will add to his new side’s ranks has been missing at times from their second-tier campaign.

Pompey new boy Adil Aouchiche. Pic: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

The need for attacking reinforcements has been obvious with Mousinho’s squad short on options to change games from the bench.

Aouchiche goes some way to remedying that situation, however, with the Pompey boss hopeful about what the versatile attacker can add.

‘We’ve seen first hand how good he is as a player up at the Stadium of Light, when he nearly scored and caused us all sorts of problems down that left-hand side.

‘He’s a very lively, technical number 10 who can bring goals, assists and unlock the door.

‘I just feel he can complement our front four, whoever that is, quite nicely.’

Aouchiche has been joined by Cohen Bramall, who also arrived on Friday to add some depth to the left-back position with Jacob Farrell’s season over.

The Rotherham arrival will compete with Connor Ogilvie for playing time, who has improved as the season has unfolded.

Foil

Mousinho added: ‘I think Cohen can be a nice foil for Connor.

‘He’s a completely different player to Connor and is very, very athletic. I think he was one of the top athletes in the Championship last season and we expect him to be that again.

‘As the situation unravelled with Jacob it was difficult, because we didn’t necessarily want to use a loan on a left-back,

‘Permanents were a difficult one too, with two contracted left-backs. So to do this deal on a short-term basis makes a lot of sense.

‘He’s had a really good career and played a lot of games in the Championship with Rotherham.

‘It’s the right type of player and right profile of player, that’s massive for us.’