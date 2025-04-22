More awful news for luckless Portsmouth defender - but positive updates on Colby Bishop and Josh Murphy

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 09:30 BST
John Mousinho has paid tribute to Jordan Williams after a heartbreaking end to his season against Watford.

But there is brighter news on fellow casualties Colby Bishop and Josh Murphy.

Williams was forced off in the 52nd minute of Saturday’s 1-0 victory over the Hornets which secured the Blues’ Championship future.

Mousinho afterwards revealed it was a recurrence of a previous hamstring injury and the right-back will play no part in the campaign’s final two matches.

It’s another devastating blow to the 25-year-old, with three separate hamstring injuries this term restricting him to just 22 outings since joining from Barnsley on a free transfer.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Jordan has done his hamstring. I don’t think we will be seeing him for the rest of the season.

‘I’m gutted for him. We got him back in for a couple of games, he played against Millwall and Coventry, and I thought he did really well in both of those games. We then rested him for Derby because we have really good options at right-back.

‘He came back in at Norwich, where I thought he was outstanding, and on Monday dealt with Watford’s winger Rocco Vata - one of the top young prospects - really well.

‘He has got himself back into that rhythm, he’s got himself back into the playing side of it, we didn’t feel it was a risk for him against Watford because he’s had that bank of football previously.

Jordan Williams is forced off in the 52nd minute with a recurrence of his hamstring injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJordan Williams is forced off in the 52nd minute with a recurrence of his hamstring injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Jordan Williams is forced off in the 52nd minute with a recurrence of his hamstring injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘So we just have to try to get to the bottom of it.’

Triple injury blow

Williams was replaced by Terry Devlin, who will now vie with Zak Swanson for the right-back role against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull as the season heads towards its conclusion.

In addition, Bishop and Murphy also had to be replaced in the second half of Monday’s match with injury issues.

Match-winner Bishop was replaced by Kusini Yengi in the 76th minute, while Callum Lang was introduced for Murphy with three minutes of normal time remaining.

However, Mousinho has played down concerns over the duo ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hillsborough.

He added: ‘We don’t want players to pick up injuries, but it’s a reflection of where we are as a group in terms of players putting their bodies on the line.

‘Colby was absolutely dead on his feet, he picked up a bit of cramp in his calf, he has given absolutely everything for the football club.

‘Murph has just taken a whack when the ball has gone out for a corner, I think he’s fine. We don’t like bringing Murph off!

‘I will check with him, but that’s not one I think we need to be concerned about.’

