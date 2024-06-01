Pompey fans have been waiting patiently for news to arrive on the transfer front.

The Blues have been linked with a host of new signings ever since they secured their return to the Championship following their League One title heroics. However, rumours and speculation is yet to converted into new faces through the door at Fratton Park as supporters wait on Pompey to make their moves public.

Clubs in all three divisions of the EFL, though, have already been shaping their squads ahead of the new season and before the transfer window officially opens on June 14. Indeed, three players released by the Blues following the completion of the 2023-24 campaign have already secured deals with new employers, with both Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett joining Rotherham United on frees and Matt Macey signing for Colchester United.

Rotherham, under new boss Steve Evans, have been the most proactive so far, with the Millers’ move for former Coventry captain Liam Kelly their seventh new signing since their relegation from the Championship.

Not doubt, more will arrive at the New York Stadium before the transfer window closes in September. But with less than two weeks before trading officially begins, what business have clubs been doing while Pompey wait to announce anything.

Here’s what we found out, with more than 40 deals already completed.