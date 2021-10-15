Morecambe beat Portsmouth to goal of the month prize after their 'sad little life' tweet to Southampton fans

That’s after Cole Stockton claimed the accolade for his effort in the Shrimps’ 4-3 defeat at the hands of AFC Wimbledon – seeing off competition from Pompey’s Ronan Curtis and Fleetwood’s Danny Andrews.

The striker received 53 per cent of the vote after the League One new boys tagged Southampton fans in a tweet in bid to drum up support for their man.

The aim was to use the Blues’ rivalry with the Premier League side to their advantage.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole Stockton of Morecambe has been named the winner of Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month for September Picture: Robbie Stephenson/JMP

In response, Pompey hit back by tweeting: ‘What a sad little life, @ShrimpsOfficial’, in a short but damning verdict.