Morecambe beat Portsmouth to goal of the month prize after their 'sad little life' tweet to Southampton fans
Morecambe’s desperate attempts to secure the Sky Bet Goal of the Month award for September have paid off.
That’s after Cole Stockton claimed the accolade for his effort in the Shrimps’ 4-3 defeat at the hands of AFC Wimbledon – seeing off competition from Pompey’s Ronan Curtis and Fleetwood’s Danny Andrews.
The striker received 53 per cent of the vote after the League One new boys tagged Southampton fans in a tweet in bid to drum up support for their man.
The aim was to use the Blues’ rivalry with the Premier League side to their advantage.
In response, Pompey hit back by tweeting: ‘What a sad little life, @ShrimpsOfficial’, in a short but damning verdict.
In fairness, Stockton’s effort was a great goal – but the social media tactics used by Morecambe left a bad taste.