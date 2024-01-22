Myles Peart-Harris is Pompey's second signing of the January transfer window and follows Matt Macey in moving to Fratton Park

Pompey new-boy Myles Peart-Harris has reached out to the Fratton faithful following the completion of his loan move from Brentford.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was straight to work with his new team-mates today as he joined in with training ahead of Saturday’s League One trip to Port Vale. But he still had time to touch base with the fans following his official unveiling and had a simple message for them as he prepares to aid Pompey’s title push.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the new Blues loanee said: ‘Delighted to be here! Excited to get going & meet you fans.’

Supporters will be hoping Peart-Harris can hit the ground running, with Pompey’s previously comfortable lead at the top of the League One table slashed in recent weeks following a run of indifferent results.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at Fleetwood retained the Blues’ slender two-point advantage and saved John Mousinho’s side from yet more costly dropped points. But with Peterborough, Derby and Bolton all having games in hand and capable of leapfrogging Pompey in the standings, any reinforcements brought in this month need to be ready for the task at hand.

Luckily. Peart-Harris has some game time in his legs, having made five substitute appearances for Brentford in recent weeks following his debut against Luton at the beginning of December. All came via the bench, but the latter two produced more than 100 minutes of football against quality opponents as the Bees went head-to-head with Wolves for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Brentford failed to win, but it handed the Blues’ latest arrival some valuable first-team experience, which hopefully Pompey can benefit from between now and the end of the season,