John Mousinho believes as much as half of the Championship is still in danger of being relegated this season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Pompey boss warned the sides above his team in the table, like this weekend’s opponents Preston, could yet be sucked into the dogfight at the foot of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That tightened things up with there now three points covering bottom four and a further five points between Oxford in 20th and QPR in 14th.

He said: ‘We certainly feel that we’re still in it, we certainly feel that we’re still in it on 42 points.

‘There’s quite a few teams above us on 44 points. Above that, in my eyes, Sheffield Wednesday are absolutely fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s how I see it, there’s probably a huge number of clubs who don’t feel secure yet - and rightly so. That includes ourselves, so we have to pick up enough points to make sure we don’t feel that.

‘That’s why Plymouth was so disappointing.

‘We’ve seen the bottom three sides pick up points, Hull and Stoke pick up points as well.

‘We went on a mini run before Plymouth and sides wouldn’t have anticipated us winning four out of five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It changes very quickly, so we have to make sure we guard against that complacency.

‘You can’t think we’ve got a nice ten-point gap - because it can go in a week. Anyone who thinks otherwise is probably naive and a bit delusional.

Pompey’s fortunes over the past couple of weeks is a cautionary tale for the surprises which could still unfold this term in the Championship.

Defeat at Luton, who were bottom, was followed by success over leaders Leeds United on Sunday on a memorable Fratton Park occasion. Then, however, there was more frustration as Plymouth, who currently sit at the foot of the table, triumphed at PO4 on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added:‘It’s the Championship, we’ve seen how competitive it is. We’ve defeated the top side and lost to two sides who were bottom. If that doesn’t tell you how competitive it is, I don’t know what will.’