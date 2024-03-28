Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey rivals Derby County have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their all-important trip to Fratton Park next week.

Two of their most influential forward players have been given the green light to contribute to their League One title bid - and look set to feature against the table-topping Blues on Tuesday night.

There were immediate fears around Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s fitness after he limped off during the Rams’ 1-0 defeat at the hands of Northampton last Saturday with a hamstring issue. However, he’s been given the all clear to return to training and is in contention to feature in Derby’s home game against Blackpool on Friday. The former Pompey loanee has eight goals and 14 assists to his name in League One this season as Paul Warne’s side sit five points adrift of Pompey in second place.

Meanwhile, James Collins - who was a Blues target when Danny Cowley was in charge at Fratton Park - could also play a part against the Seasiders tomorrow, after missing Derby’s past eight games with a knee ligament issue. The striker has 18 goals in all competitions this season and will provide a welcome boost to a Derby side in desperate need of catching League One leaders Pompey.

Speaking to DerbyshireLive on Wednesday ahead of their head-to-head with Blackpool, Rams boss Warne said: ‘Nathaniel has had the scan and he's got the all-clear. There is a little issue regarding where there is some scar tissue from a previous injury. He is on the grass today with the physios and we intend that he will train with the squad tomorrow and he can be up for selection on Friday which is great news, because he's been instrumental to a lot of our great stuff this year.

“For him to miss potentially four to six weeks when you've got that amount left of the season would have been devastating. So it's really good news which is great.

"James is back. He'll train with the squad today and he'll definitely be in the squad for Friday. We'll see how he gets through training but it's good to have him back."

Despite the positive news, Derby could still be without up to nine players for their sell-out, televised game against Pompey at PO4 - including Max Bird, who is struggling with a calf injury. Dwight Gayle remains out with a hamstring injury suffered against Bolton on March 16.

Former Blues defender Sonny Bradley will definitely miss the game as he serves a three-match ban following his sending off against Northampton.