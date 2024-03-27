A thrilling final month of the League One season lies ahead as Portsmouth look to round off what has already been a memorable campaign by securing a long-awaited return to the Championship.

Almost 12 years have passed since Pompey last competed in English football's second tier but the long road back seems to be approaching its final stages after John Mousinho's men produced a campaign full of class and consistency to edge ever close to promotion.

As it stands ahead of a Good Friday visit to Wycombe Wanderers and Tuesday's crucial home game with promotion rivals Derby County, Pompey sit five points clear at the top of the table and hold a nine-point advantage over a Bolton Wanderers side sat just outside of the automatic promotion places.

But how does Portsmouth's current form compare to their promotion rivals ahead of the final month of the League One season?

1 . Carlisle United Points in last 10 games: 4 Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

2 . Cambridge United Points in last 10 games: 4 Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales